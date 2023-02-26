 
Jacqueline Fernandez has no link in extortion case, says conman Sukesh

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar appeared in court recently where he finally opened up that actress Jacqueline Fernandez has no connection to the INR 200 crore money laundering case.

According to his statement reported by IndiaToday: “Jacqueline is not a part of this case, she does not need to worry, I am there to protect her.”

Previously on Valentine’s Day, Sukesh asked the reporters to wish the actress on his behalf. He was later informed that she said that he has used her. He responded saying: “I don’t want to comment anything about her. She has got her reasons to say. I don’t want to say anything about her. When you love someone, you try to protect them."

In January, the conman released a statement saying that Nora Fatehi brainwashed him against Jacqueline when he was in a serious relationship with the Race 2 actress. “Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me, he stated.”

He added: “As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did."

Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly accused of being involved in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s INR 200 crore extortion case, reports News18. 

