Sunday Feb 26 2023
Web Desk

Babil Khan believes in using father Irrfan Khan's privilege to 'evolve' and not to 'fetch' work

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Babil Khan says he is not trying to be his father rather his wants to sustain a separate recognition as an artist
Babil Khan son of veteran actor Irrfan Khan admits that he does have privilege of his father’s name in life but he wants to utilize it to evolve and not to fetch work.

In a statement, he said: “I have experienced privilege in my life, why must I hide from that truth? Instead, I try to stay true to my sense of morality and the values of my upbringing in the use of that privilege.”

“This notion arises within me from the understanding that life gives you privilege as an opportunity and the way you put that opportunity into effect is the test of your character. For instance, instead of using my privilege to fetch me work, I utilize the privilege of baba’s connections through being around and absorbing from people that are immersed in and masters of the craft; then I apply the knowledge gained from those experiences in my auditions and my work. I don’t think the ethical questions regarding privilege are about whether or not you have privilege but rather about how you use it, concluded Babil.”

Babil Khan, who just made his acting debut with Qala, was being compared with father Irrfan Khan after the film. Whereas, he said that he is not trying to be like his father rather he wants a separate recognition as an artist, reports PinkVilla. 

