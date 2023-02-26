 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence
Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey has come out in defence of the Duke of York, saying, “[King] Charles has always been jealous of Andrew.”

Talking to GB News, Lady Victoria, who briefly dated Andrew, said: “I think Charles, as the older brother, has always been a bit jealous of him [Prince Andrew].

“He had a very successful military career for 20 years. I've heard that he's always been jealous of him.”

The Daily Mail quoted Victoria as saying, “So as soon as the Queen has gone, the daggers are out.”

About the Duke’s case settlement with Virginia Guiffre, Lady Victoria Hervey said, “Prince Andrew was made to settle [with Virginia Guiffre], he didn't have a choice, and then as soon as he was made to do it, they then just took everything else away, little by little.”

Lady Victoria’s remarks come amid reports Prince Andrew is worrying about a decision by King Charles to cut down his annual grant from April.

More From Entertainment:

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle
Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina

Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina
Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘massive miscalculation’ to have effects on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ‘massive miscalculation’ to have effects on Meghan Markle
Julianne Moore says she has been 'fortunate' in Hollywood

Julianne Moore says she has been 'fortunate' in Hollywood
‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win

‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win
Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash

Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party
Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report

Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report
Adidas shakes hand with Kanye West to fend off losses?

Adidas shakes hand with Kanye West to fend off losses?