Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey has come out in defence of the Duke of York, saying, “[King] Charles has always been jealous of Andrew.”



Talking to GB News, Lady Victoria, who briefly dated Andrew, said: “I think Charles, as the older brother, has always been a bit jealous of him [Prince Andrew].

“He had a very successful military career for 20 years. I've heard that he's always been jealous of him.”

The Daily Mail quoted Victoria as saying, “So as soon as the Queen has gone, the daggers are out.”

About the Duke’s case settlement with Virginia Guiffre, Lady Victoria Hervey said, “Prince Andrew was made to settle [with Virginia Guiffre], he didn't have a choice, and then as soon as he was made to do it, they then just took everything else away, little by little.”

Lady Victoria’s remarks come amid reports Prince Andrew is worrying about a decision by King Charles to cut down his annual grant from April.