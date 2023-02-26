Katrina Kaif drops her 'sun-kissed' Sunday morning selfie, looks absolutely gorgeous

Katrina Kaif Was last seen in film 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khtattar

Bollywood diva Katrina has just dropped for her fans a mesmerizing selfie on Sunday morning flaunting her natural beauty.

The actress shared the picture where she had no make-up on. The sunlight hit directly on her face making it glow even more. She wore a simple black shirt with her hair left open.

Katrina flashed her precious smile while posing for a selfie and wrote: “SunDaze.” While praising her beauty, Sonam Kapoor dropped a comment, she simply wrote: “Beautiful Kat.”

Besides Sonam, the fans also couldn’t stop gushing over her simplicity and elegance. One of them wrote: “The most chic and the most popular, the queen of hearts.”



Another fan wrote: “Wonderful look Female Superstar Katrina.” One fan commented: “This pic reminded me of the old days.”

Kaif’s simplicity is not only cherished by fans and fellow colleagues, but her father-in-law recently in an interview stated: “We are all living with so much love. I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives. God has been very kind.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in film Phone Bhoot. She further has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.