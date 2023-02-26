 
Prince William reveals he fears of his wife Kate Middleton's rant

Prince William had cracked a joke with injured soldiers moments before Saturday's clash between England and Wales rugby teams began, saying "my wife won't speak to me" if her team face defeat in the match.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday for the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match. The couple appeared keen compotators as they were supporting different teams. William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while Princess Kate supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

The couple met injured soldiers who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust - and cracked a joke about their support for different teams ahead of the game. William admitted being concerned about a "tense" journey home if England lost as he feared "my wife won't speak to me."

The future king told injured players: "It's going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening." Kate laughed as she was asked about her support for England during the match, saying: "The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I'm looking forward to that."

However, after England's victory in the game, William appeared relaxing as he shared some of amazing moments he and her wife enjoyed together during the match.

