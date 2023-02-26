 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Web Desk

J-Hope from BTS has begun the process of his military enlistment

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

He will be the second member to enlist in the military
J-Hope from the K-pop group BTS has started the process of enlisting for mandatory military service. On February 26th, their agency BigHit Entertainment released a statement, announcing:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

We will inform you of further updates in due course.

We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.

Thank you.”

The singer and rapper recently came out with his documentary called J-Hope in the Box which showed the process of him producing his first solo album Jack in the Box. He will be the second member of the group to enlist in the military following eldest member Jin who will be done with his service in 2024.

