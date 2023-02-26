 
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss and put Peshawar Zalmi to bowl

Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam engage in light banter ahead of the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2023. — Twitter/ @lahoreqalandars
Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam engage in light banter ahead of the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2023. — Twitter/ @lahoreqalandars

In the 15th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Peshawar Zalmi.

At the moment, Qalandars are on the fourth spot on the points table with four points, having lost only one of the three matches they have played during the tournament so far.

Zalmi, also with four points, rank at number five — having won two of the four matches they have played so far.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...

