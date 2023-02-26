 
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Woody Harrelson enters SNLs Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson

Woody Harrelson entered the five-timers club and received the honorary jacket from Scarlett Johansson for hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.

During his opening monologue, Woody Harrelson held out his arms twice to receive the exclusive jacket. 

After not getting the jacket for the second time, he quipped, "Still no jacket? Okay, well, we got a great show for you tonight."

As per People, the Champions actor was presented with the coveted item by Scarlett Johansson, a Five-Timers Club member herself. "I got you, baby!" the actress said as she handed Harrelson the jacket.

John Mulaney, Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy are also part of the iconic Saturday Night Live's Five-Timers club.

