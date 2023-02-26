 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial

Olivia Newton-John given a state-service memorial in Australia on Sunday, February 26 and eulogised by family, fans and celebrity friends.

The memorial event was live-streamed and will be released on March 5 for people around the world to watch.

According to People, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi gave moving speeches in her honour.

Delta Goodrem, who collaborated and played Newton-John in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, gave a speech as well.

Famous celebrity friends including Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Pink, Barry Gibb and Mariah Carey, paid tributes via video.

The memorial service was available for the public to attend at Hamer Hall in Arts Centre Melbourne after registration for an invitation began on February 10.

The You're The One That I Want singer died on August 28, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson

Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson
Jungkook from BTS goes viral for his Arirang performance

Jungkook from BTS goes viral for his Arirang performance
Cardi B on 'spiritual journey' after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges

Cardi B on 'spiritual journey' after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges
Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window

Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window
RM from BTS stuns at Milan Fashion Week

RM from BTS stuns at Milan Fashion Week
Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot

Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot
K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry

K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry
Actor Ken Marino never expected 'Party Down' to return

Actor Ken Marino never expected 'Party Down' to return

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards
K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds

K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds