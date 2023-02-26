Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial

Olivia Newton-John given a state-service memorial in Australia on Sunday, February 26 and eulogised by family, fans and celebrity friends.

The memorial event was live-streamed and will be released on March 5 for people around the world to watch.

According to People, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi gave moving speeches in her honour.

Delta Goodrem, who collaborated and played Newton-John in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, gave a speech as well.

Famous celebrity friends including Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Pink, Barry Gibb and Mariah Carey, paid tributes via video.

The memorial service was available for the public to attend at Hamer Hall in Arts Centre Melbourne after registration for an invitation began on February 10.

The You're The One That I Want singer died on August 28, 2022.