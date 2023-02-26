 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton explains why mum Kathy Hilton and family didn't learn about newborn until a week later

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Paris Hilton explains why mum Kathy Hilton and family didnt learn about newborn until a week later

Paris Hilton explains the reason she didn't let her mum and other family members know about her newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum until a week following his birth.

Speaking on This Is Paris podcast, Paris Hilton said, "Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old."

The Simple Life star continued, "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

"So when we were talking about it, I really felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only," Paris, added.

The 42-year-old shared, "So Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently."

To keep things private, Kathy Hilton didn't meet her newborn grandson until about a week after he was born.

Paris said of the moment, "When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face."

"She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial

Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial
Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson

Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson
Jungkook from BTS goes viral for his Arirang performance

Jungkook from BTS goes viral for his Arirang performance
Cardi B on 'spiritual journey' after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges

Cardi B on 'spiritual journey' after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges
Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window

Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window
RM from BTS stuns at Milan Fashion Week

RM from BTS stuns at Milan Fashion Week
Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot

Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot
K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry

K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry
Actor Ken Marino never expected 'Party Down' to return

Actor Ken Marino never expected 'Party Down' to return

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards