Paris Hilton explains why mum Kathy Hilton and family didn't learn about newborn until a week later

Paris Hilton explains the reason she didn't let her mum and other family members know about her newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum until a week following his birth.

Speaking on This Is Paris podcast, Paris Hilton said, "Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old."

The Simple Life star continued, "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

"So when we were talking about it, I really felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only," Paris, added.

The 42-year-old shared, "So Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently."

To keep things private, Kathy Hilton didn't meet her newborn grandson until about a week after he was born.

Paris said of the moment, "When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face."

"She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless," she concluded.