'Over-privileged' Meghan, Harry receive a multi-million-dollar advice for free

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who could be spending a handsome amount on consultation with their aides and legal advisors before taking any step, have been given a precious advice from an expert to regain their positive popularity.



The Duke and duchess of Sussex were reimagined as the moaning Prince and Princess of Canada in the second episode of the controversial cartoon's 26th series, The Worldwide Privacy Tour.



It was initially believed the pair's legal teams were going to look into the episode after royal commentator Neil Sean claimed the clip could have "ramifications".



"A lawsuit would have only reinforced a perception that Harry and Meghan are taking themselves far too seriously and earnestly," Knobil told the Daily Star.

"Harry and Meghan must be very cautious about inviting the criticism. Not only will the label 'Woe Is Me-ghan' become even more suitable, but so might 'Harry and Gag'em'."

When asked how the couple should deal with mounting scrutiny in the wake of the episode, Knobil told their best strategy would be "to respond with good humour and grace."

He added: "The episode will be yet one more reinforcement of the growing criticism of the previously glowing couple. It is another piece of the increasingly repeated narrative that Harry and Meghan are an over-privileged, under-informed, still too titled and far too entitled couple."

The cartoon's viral episode saw the caricatured couple hold up placards that read "We want our privacy!!" and "Stop looking at us!".

The California-based couple were quick to deny rumours that their legal teams were "casting an eye" over the controversial clip, but made their distaste for the show clear.