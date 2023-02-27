 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
Reuters

Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise

Hollywood producers celebrated Tom Cruise's career and handed their top film honor to multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Saturday at one of the key awards ceremonies ahead of next month's Oscars.

The Producers Guild of America honored Cruise with a lifetime achievement award, and several speakers thanked the actor for boosting the pandemic-hobbled movie business with last summer's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Tom Cruise showed all of us that moviegoing was back," Sherry Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in her introduction.

The 60-year-old Cruise rose to fame as the star of "Risky Business," "Cocktail," "A Few Good Men" and other films.

His producing credits include "Vanilla Sky," "The Last Samurai," the "Mission: Impossible" movies and "Maverick," which hauled in nearly $1.5 billion at worldwide box offices.

As he accepted his award, Cruise applauded the work of the TV and film producers in the audience.

"I know what it takes to do what you do," Cruise said. "It's not just luck. You have to create that luck. You have to will it into existence. And I want you to know that I am always rooting for you."

"I will continue to do all that I can to contribute and help this industry and this art form that I love," he added.


