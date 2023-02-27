King Charles' coronation will be greater than Queen Elizabeth's in terms of reach

Only 2,000 people would attend King Charles coronation in May 6 but the event would have much greater reach than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles also plans to break a longstanding royal tradition by inviting foreign monarchs.



According to historian and royal commentator Dr Ed Owens thinks technological advancement in mass communications experienced in the past seven decades will have an impact on the upcoming event.

Speaking to express.co.uk, he said, "In terms of the reach of this event, it's going to be much greater than Elizabeth II's coronation.

He said, "It's going to play to a world audience via lots of different media channels, notably international broadcasters but also the internet."



Dr Owens social media will bring a "new dimension" to the coronation, with people being able to experience it in a different way than the spectators of the Queen's coronation.

He added: "And what social media also enables, is for viewers of this event to participate as they watch, to engage with one another, to share their thoughts on the unfolding ceremony.

It is still not clear whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer would be attending the event.