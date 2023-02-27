Meghan and Harry's social media activity shows they were wary of Kate and William?

 
Among more than 129 people and organizations Prince William and Kate Middleton are following on Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's account Sussex Royal is prominent.

The US-based couple stopped using their royal account after they stepped down as working royals.

A look at Harry and Meghan's accounts shows that they never followed Prince William and Kate Middleton on the Facebook-owned app.

But despite being attacked by Harry and Meghan in their media appearances, the Prince and Princess of Wales have never unfollowed the..

While there may be many reasons for Harry and Meghan to not follow Kate and William, it also raises the question whether they had started having problems with the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shortly after their marriage.

