Monday Feb 27 2023
Meghan Markle mother was dubbed 'trailer trash' by cruel media

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, faced intense scrutiny at the hands of the British media.

The actress’s parents were heavily scrutinized because Meghan’s romance with Harry and Doria was a particular victim of the scathing headlines.

Sharing her story, Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes: “In Los Angeles, her mother was being chased every day, to and from her house, to and from the launderette, to and from work. She was also being libeled. One story called her ‘trailer trash.’ Another called her a ‘stoner.’”

He added: “In fact, she worked in palliative care. She traveled all over Los Angeles to help people at the end of their lives. Paps scaled the walls and fences of many patients she visited. In other words, every day there was yet another person, like Mummy, whose last sound on earth…would be a click.”

