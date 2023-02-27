 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Meghan Markle asked Harry 'where did he ever' see a man speak to woman 'harshly'

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a breakthrough moment after an intense fight in the kitchen.

Ahead of their marriage, the Duchess of Sussex explicitly asked Harry about the history of domestic violence in his home.

The confession came after the Duke of Sussex snapped at Meghan, leaving her silent.

Prince Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly—cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause. Meg walked out of the room, disappearing for a full fifteen minutes. I went and found her upstairs. She was sitting in the bedroom. She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that. I nodded. She wanted to know where it came from. I don’t know.”

Meghan then asked: “Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up? W I cleared my throat, looked away. Yes. She wasn’t going to tolerate that kind of partner. Or co-parent. That kind of life. She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super-clear.”

