Monday Feb 27 2023
Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle to not take photo 'in front of Taj Mahal'

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle to pose wisely on her trip to India.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he gave his girlfriend tips to stay away from Taj Mahal.

He pens: “On the subject of India: we laughed about the advice I’d given Meg before she’d left: Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum.”

He continues: “I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother. Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled.”

