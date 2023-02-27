 
King Charles three-word reply when Harry said he would 'lose' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is touching upon reaching out to King Charles to ask for help.

Pleading his father to take an action against media attacks at Meghan Markle, Harry phoned his dad.

Narrating the conversation in his memoir, the Duke of Sussex notes: “Not knowing where else to turn, I phoned Pa. Don’t read it, darling boy. It’s not that simple, I said angrily. I might lose this woman. She might either decide I’m not worth the bother, or the press might so poison the public that some idiot might do something bad, harm her in some way. It was already happening in slow motion.Death threats.”

He continues: “Her workplace on lockdown because someone, reacting to what they’d read, had made a credible threat. She’s isolated, I said, and afraid, she hasn’t raised the blinds in her house for months—and you’re telling me not to read it? He said I was overreacting. This is sadly just the way it is.”

