Kate Middleton, Prince William stun in latest BTS photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England rugby teams after friendly rivalry with one another.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted the pictures.

They wrote caption in English and Welsh which reads, “A sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England teams yesterday!”.

In the stunning BTS photos, the royal couple could be seen beaming and chatting to the two teams in their changing rooms after watching them battle it out in a Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Cardiff to watch England and Wales game in the Six Nations tournament.

The royal couple, despite sitting side by side, supported different teams due to their royal patronages.

Prince William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate Middleton is patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Kate Middleton was victorious following England’s victory over Wales by 20-10.

