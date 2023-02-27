Jennifer Coolidge credits ‘amazing dad’ for sparking Hollywood debut

 
Jennifer Coolidge weighs in on the early days of her career and the help her parents offered, in order to make her dreams come true.

The actor broke it all down during her acceptance speech for the most outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, at the SAG Awards.

She began the converastion by recalling the moment where her father lied to get her out of class for a special reason.

She explained, “I got in the car with my dad” and “he said, 'I'm never going to tell a lie again, but we're going somewhere really cool.' And he drove me to the Charlie Chaplin Film Festival.”

This film festival ended up being the catalyst that began her love for Hollywood. “My love of film, it's my love of actors. All of that came from my first grade” moment.

She even went as far as to tip her hat to a friend that talked her into taking the White Lotus part in the first place.

“That girlfriend just gave me this [pep talk and said], 'You are out of your mind'.” she recalled. “'Just go, just f---*** go do it. Are you ever going to be in shape?'”

And “For once in my life, I listened. Usually, I have my own thing in my head but I listened.”

For those unversed, the 61-year-old won the award, over fellow nominees like Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Julia Garner (Ozark), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

