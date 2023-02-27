Kate Middleton’s brother continues to support Princess of Wales after online backlash

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton continued to extend support to his sister days after she received backlash online.



Kate had received backlash for not being able to fry an egg after a video of the Princess from her latest activity surfaced online.

Now, as Prince William and Kate posted behind the scenes photos with the Wales and England rugby teams after friendly rivalry with one another, James Middleton extended support to her.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted the pictures.

They wrote caption in English and Welsh which reads, “A sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England teams yesterday!”.

Kate Middleton’s brother James was the first to extend support to her by pressing the heart button on Instagram post.