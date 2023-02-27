Kate Middleton picks this ‘go-to’ outfit owing to ‘fear of a wardrobe mishap’

Kate Middleton has been long praised for her fashion sense and style statements that she has made it over the years.

As an endorser of sustainable fashion, the Princess of Wales tends to gravitate towards outfits and cuts that allow her more versatility. And in many of the outfits the royal has worn depicts her affinity of neck-tie blouses.

These blouses are a staple in the Princess’ wardrobe since she regularly wears fine-knit jumpers and roll necks for formal appearances.

Stylist Susie Hasler explained the roll necks are an incredibly versatile option, meaning Kate can change a previous outfit instantly, or be thrifty and re-wear a roll neck with new items, per Express.co.uk.

The fashion expert suggested the roll neck had become a “wardrobe go-to for Kate as it is a safe bet” and allows her to be “hands-on” during royal engagements without “fear of a wardrobe mishap”

She also said, the beauty of a polo neck is that you can wear it in lots of different ways”, suggesting it can be “tucked into” trousers, or “a pair of jeans for a casual look”. Roll necks can also be layered under dresses or jumpers.

“It works well for Kate as it’s conservative. She wouldn’t be able to wear a V or scoop neck when she’s bending down talking to children. It’s a very modest piece of clothing to wear.”

Kate’s neck-tie blouses made a fashion faux pas in March 2019 when she wore a Gucci silk crepe blouse in violet orchid backwards, opposite to what the brand intended.

A year later in November 2020, a video was released of Kate promoting Five Big Questions – an Early Years Q&A. For the occasion, Kate chose to re-wear the Gucci blouse backwards like she did in 2019.

At the time, a person tweeted, “Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards Kate Middleton's statement-making style continues to make waves. There's no denying the Duchess of Cambridge has mastered the art of fashion. From her effortlessly elegant…”

Similar to the purple blouse the royal wore a similar one in powder blue which was slightly cheaper than the Gucci. Later on, she also wore a bold green pussybow blouse last month for a video for her new campaign, Shaping Us.