Selena Gomez, 'Only Murders in the Building' castmates open SAG Awards with skit

Only Murders in the Building star, Selena Gomez impressed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, albeit skipping the red carpet.



Selena was part of the opening sketch alongside Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.



In the sketch Selena arrives to put an end to the debate between Martin and Steve after they find out that they’re both nominated in the same category at the show. However Selena is there to serve them a slice of humble pie. She assures them they’ll most likely lose.

Selena and her cast mates from Only Murders in the Building are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. This is the second time the trio has been nominated for this category. They lost to Ted Lasso in 2022. Selena’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row, as well.

Earlier this year, Selena was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards for her role as Mabel in the hit Hulu show. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who are fixated with true crime stories and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.