Abhishek Bachchan to star in Remo D Souza's 'Dancing Dad'

Salman Khan was set play lead in 'Dancing Dad' before

Choreographer/director Remo D’Souza is all set to refresh Salman Khan’s Dancing Dad with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead now.

In 2017, Salman announced his collaboration with Remo for this project. The story was based on a father who goes far and wide to ensure her daughter’s dream of being a dancer.

However, the film was put on hold due to unknown reason after which the two collaborated in film Race 3. But now, sources have revealed that the director has planned to revive the project again.

According to sources, “It’s tentatively called Dancing Dad and is all set to go on floors next month. The pre-production work has already begun and the team is excited to shoot this unique dance film with Abhishek and a young kid in lead,”

“While all Remo films have been stories about great dancers, this one is actually about a non-dancer, who learns the craft for his daughter’s dream, claimed reports.”

Dancing Dad will get a direct OTT release as the team is in talks with a digital platform. As per sources: “The deal has been locked, and the platform will be making an official announcement soon.”

As far as the female lead is concerned, the makers of the film are in talks with two established actors. Dancing Dad is expected to release by year end, reports PinkVilla.