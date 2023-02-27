'Cocaine Bear' beats box office projections with $23M in opening weekend

Horror-comedy Cocaine Bear beat box office projections, earning an impressive $23 million from 3,534 North American theaters in its opening weekend.

The gory animal adventure landed in second place on domestic charts behind Disney’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which all but tanked in its second run reports Variety.

Although animal movies don’t usually generate high earnings, Universal’s Cocaine Bear proved that moviegoers like to watch people get swallowed up by bears, as their R-rated Elizabeth Banks-directed filmed opened to $23M.

The movie which was budgeted at more or less $35 million is another win for Universal following its killer-doll movie ‘M3GAN’, reports

“It’s an outrageous comedy that absolutely delivers on its premise,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution. “People were ready to see something over the top.”

Inspired by a true story Cocaine Bear follows a 500-pound black bear after it consumes a large amount of cocaine and runs amok, taking out, cops, tourists and hikers.

“Audiences tend to be tough after being grossed-out,” says David A Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. However, he added : “Horror comedies benefit from the outrageous, and this story of an accidentally cocaine-crazed bear is wacko.”