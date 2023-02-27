King Charles, Prince William ‘won’t bow down’ to Prince Harry

File Footage

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly refused to bow down to Prince Harry.



Royal commentator and expert Valentine Low made this admission.

His admissions were made while referencing an inside that told The Times, Prince Harry’s invitation for the Coronation won’t be “wrapped in an apologetic bow,” instead “It will be, ‘Here is an invitation. Let us know if you are coming.’”

Per the insider, “So in summation: While Harry and his family face being left out of things for the coronation, his Pa and sibling have refused to bow to his demand they admit they were in the wrong, while the family of Camilla, the woman that Harry said left bodies in the street’ in Spare, will likely melt hearts and social media algorithms.”