 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'ignoring the yapping' from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly managed to achieve ‘absolutely nothing’ since King Charles seems adamant on ignoring them.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made this admission.

Her admissions were made in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There, she was even quoted saying, “So far the Sussexes’ pouty media forays of the last few months have managed to achieve precisely nothing when it comes to his family.”

“Rather than the Windsors being brought regretfully to heel, instead Charles & co. have sailed forth, ignoring the yapping at their heels, seemingly too busy planning the coronation”.

