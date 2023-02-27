 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s highly lucrative payday threatens ‘rough trot’

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Prince Harry’s “litany of family grievances” threaten to create “an even rougher trot than previously thought” for him and Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made this admission.

Her admissions were made in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There, she was even quoted saying, “Today it’s looking like if he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex point their rented private jet for London come May to attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation, they could be in for an even rougher trot than previously thought.”

“Harry might be the King’s son and fifth in line to the throne but now, having turned his litany of family grievances into a highly lucrative one-man cottage industry, on coronation day he looks set to play much the same role as one of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s artfully perched chapeaus – ornamental and nothing more.”

“Now, with this latest news, the Duke faces only an arctic reception by his family, an arctic reception by Fleet Street and an arctic reception by a British people about as keen on he and Meghan as tray of flaccid vegan sausage rolls, but the Sussexes will now have to watch on as Camilla’s family steal the limelight, a nation’s hearts and millions if not billions of clicks and likes.”

