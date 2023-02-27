 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘media-minded’ and ‘brainwashed’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has raised concern among experts who wonder where his media-mindedness stems from.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell made this accusation against Prince Harry.

He started by bashing his ‘repeated attacks’ and even went as to call him ‘brainwashed’.

In Mr Burell’s eyes, “I think I'm fairly balanced in what I say coming from that place and knowing how the establishment works after 20-plus years of service."

So "I don't know what's happened to Harry," he said while talking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“It's as if he's been brainwashed, he's changed so much,” from then and now.

Before this, “He was such a free, easy-going boy full of fun and now he's got very serious and very media-minded.”

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’

Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’
Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years

Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years
‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows

‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows
Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy

Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project
Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William
Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag

Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag
'Better Call Saul' actor Jonathan Banks says 'Mike will always be around'

'Better Call Saul' actor Jonathan Banks says 'Mike will always be around'
Shakira to give first interview after shading Gerard Pique in diss tracks

Shakira to give first interview after shading Gerard Pique in diss tracks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle say baby no. 3 ‘would be icing on cake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle say baby no. 3 ‘would be icing on cake’
Prince William was ‘uninhibited’ during his ‘break’ with Kate Middleton

Prince William was ‘uninhibited’ during his ‘break’ with Kate Middleton