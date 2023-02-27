Prince Harry ‘media-minded’ and ‘brainwashed’

File Footage

Prince Harry has raised concern among experts who wonder where his media-mindedness stems from.



Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell made this accusation against Prince Harry.

He started by bashing his ‘repeated attacks’ and even went as to call him ‘brainwashed’.

In Mr Burell’s eyes, “I think I'm fairly balanced in what I say coming from that place and knowing how the establishment works after 20-plus years of service."

So "I don't know what's happened to Harry," he said while talking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“It's as if he's been brainwashed, he's changed so much,” from then and now.

Before this, “He was such a free, easy-going boy full of fun and now he's got very serious and very media-minded.”