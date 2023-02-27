 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wishes he never promised to have ‘only two kids’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

File Footage

Insiders believe Prince Harry has been panicking about speaking publicly about having just ‘two kids’ and wishes he could take it back.

An inside source close to Heat UK made these admissions and brought Prince Harry's rumored feelings to light.

Per the source, “They know they’ll be judged harshly if they go back on their word and give ammunition to the critics who call them hypocrites."

While, "At the time, they were deadly serious about sticking to two kids for the sake of the planet," its true that "things change."

However, at the same time, "Harry [still] really wishes he’d never made that promise.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'

Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'
J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment

J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment
BAFTA 2023 ratings shot up by 2M in two years

BAFTA 2023 ratings shot up by 2M in two years
Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Brendan Fraser delivers moving speech after winning big at 2023 SAG Awards

Brendan Fraser delivers moving speech after winning big at 2023 SAG Awards
Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’

Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’
Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years

Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years
‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows

‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows
Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy

Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project
Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William