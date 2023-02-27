Prince Harry wishes he never promised to have ‘only two kids’

File Footage

Insiders believe Prince Harry has been panicking about speaking publicly about having just ‘two kids’ and wishes he could take it back.



An inside source close to Heat UK made these admissions and brought Prince Harry's rumored feelings to light.

Per the source, “They know they’ll be judged harshly if they go back on their word and give ammunition to the critics who call them hypocrites."

While, "At the time, they were deadly serious about sticking to two kids for the sake of the planet," its true that "things change."

However, at the same time, "Harry [still] really wishes he’d never made that promise.”