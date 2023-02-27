 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Freaky Friday' sequel 'going to happen'

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Freaky Friday' sequel 'going to happen'

Jamie Lee Curtis has once again hinted at a sequel to the 2003 Disney classic Freaky Friday co-starring Lindsay Lohan.

The 64-year-old Everything Everywhere All at Once actress said "It's going to happen."

Curtis told Variety at the Producers Guild Awards Saturday: "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

Earlier this month Curtis shared a photo of her and Freaky Friday co-star Lindsey Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

While a sequel hasn't been officially announced, Curtis has been insinuating that a follow-up is quite likely.

Curtis told PEOPLE in November 2022 that she wanted to work with Lohan, 36, again, and that there was "a lot of good talk going on" regarding a follow-up to the movie.

"There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are," she said.

Adapted from the Mary Rodgers book of the same name, Freaky Friday is about a mother and daughter whose bodies get swapped following a freak incident.

