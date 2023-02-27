Prince William was ‘uninhibited’ during his ‘break’ with Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have been together for a long time now but there was a time when the two briefly broke up in 2007 in their dating phase.

A clip from resurfaced from a concert for Princess Diana in 2007, where William and Harry gave a speech introducing the acts who would perform.

Judi James, a professional body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the short clip of the two brothers from 16 years ago.

“This hilarious clip shows that it wasn’t always Harry doing the comedy moments in the royal Firm and that older brother William was quite capable of embarrassing Harry with some uninhibited dad-dancing,” she said.

“William seems to be aiming this dancing at his brother, egging him on to join in while Harry appears to be deep in a more serious conversation with Chelsy, his girlfriend at the time,” she continued. “Kate was several seats back, probably thanks to the infamous ‘break’ with William that year.”

Per the body language expert, the William’s dancing was first noted by Harry’s girlfriend rather than him. “It looks as though it was Chelsy who brought William’s attention-seeking dance ritual to Harry’s notice.

“Harry turns, straight-faced and his look is very much the look of a teenager whose dad is shaming them during a party.”

Middleton at the time was seated a few rows behind the royals. The duke then seeks the help of Kate to make him stop.

Judi opined that “there is the strong hint that William is trying to boast to Kate that he is relishing his freedom and is capable of having the most fun time without her.”

She explained, “His elbows are raised in geezer mode and his neck-wobble hints at a touch of rebellion. It must have been the tiniest of swan songs before settling down with Kate though.

“As a signal of making the most of the single, free lad’s life it failed hilariously. Kate was there behind him all the time and he clearly wasn’t suited to this kind of body language ritual.”