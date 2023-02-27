 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle say baby no. 3 ‘would be icing on cake’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly excited about the prospects about another child and think a third child would just be the “icing on the cake.”

An inside source close to Heat UK made these admissions.

Per the source, “They adore the life they’ve carved out for themselves in Montecito. Their house is super-spacious and they have a beautiful garden where they can relax by themselves or with the kids. Plus, being close to the beach is a huge bonus.”

“They consider themselves beyond blessed to have these wonderful, healthy, happy kids and they love being parents so much. It’s an idyllic life and having one more baby would be the icing on the cake.”

