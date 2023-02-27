 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘fallen off the wagon’ and ‘drinking again’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly fallen off the wagon since Spare released, and has even turned to drinking, which he swore off, back in 2018.

An inside source close to Globe made this revelation, during a candid interview.

There, the insider claimed, “Harry’s always had a problem with moderation and drank as a means to cope in the past. The fact he’s on the grog again now is a real red flag when she’s stressed out of his mind – no matter how much he pretends everything’s okay in his life.”

“The worry is this could turn into a problem because one drink seems to lead to another and if he starts self-medicating, it could explode into a serious habit.”

The insider also added, “If Harry’s cooped up at home and hitting the bottle, he needs healthier ways to unwind when the weight of the world feels too heavy to handle. Harry had booze on the brain when he thanked his special friends in the UK who stuck by amongst the fog promising, ‘Next round’s on me’.”

More From Entertainment:

J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now

J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now
Mark Wahlberg faces backlash after controversial 2023 SAG Award appearance

Mark Wahlberg faces backlash after controversial 2023 SAG Award appearance

BTS fans angry after J-Hope announces upcoming single

BTS fans angry after J-Hope announces upcoming single
David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap

David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap
K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Arnold Schwarzenegger makes TV debut with Netflix series 'Fubar', teaser out now

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes TV debut with Netflix series 'Fubar', teaser out now
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
King Charles III being dragged into politics?

King Charles III being dragged into politics?
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4