File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly fallen off the wagon since Spare released, and has even turned to drinking, which he swore off, back in 2018.



An inside source close to Globe made this revelation, during a candid interview.

There, the insider claimed, “Harry’s always had a problem with moderation and drank as a means to cope in the past. The fact he’s on the grog again now is a real red flag when she’s stressed out of his mind – no matter how much he pretends everything’s okay in his life.”

“The worry is this could turn into a problem because one drink seems to lead to another and if he starts self-medicating, it could explode into a serious habit.”

The insider also added, “If Harry’s cooped up at home and hitting the bottle, he needs healthier ways to unwind when the weight of the world feels too heavy to handle. Harry had booze on the brain when he thanked his special friends in the UK who stuck by amongst the fog promising, ‘Next round’s on me’.”