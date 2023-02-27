 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 27 2023
Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Alia Bhatt plays a vial role in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Alia Bhatt dances her heart out on RRR song Natu Natu at an event with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Recently, Zee Cine Awards 2023 took place which was attended by numerous celebrities. Among others, Alia also attended the award show where she danced on Natu Natu leaving all her fans in admiration.

A video has been circulating on social media where the Raazi actor can be seen dancing on the song wearing a glamorous saree. She first danced with a pair of background dancer. After a while the famous brother duo Ayushmann and Aparshakti also joined her.

The trio pulls off the hook step of Natu Natu with perfection and energy. Bhatt’s fans are praising her energy and will-power. They are left awestruck. One of the fans wrote: "Look at this woman, who gave birth to a baby four months ago. In reality, Alia Bhatt is superior to everyone."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “This woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her??? There is no one in comparison of Alia Bhatt... truly the greatest."

Film RRR has been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards this year. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Alia Bhatt in a vital role, reports HindustanTimes. 

