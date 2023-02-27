 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts
Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts  

Zendaya made a dazzling return to the red carpet on Saturday where the Euphoria star rocked two separate looks at the NACCP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

Zendaya, 26, dropped jaws as she stunned in a green and black Versace dress before changing into a satin Prada two-piece.

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

The Dune actress’ glorious ensembles caused quite the frenzy on the internet. Fans and followers expressed their excitement and she received much-loved praise from her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Taking to Zendaya’s post, the Spider Man: No Way Home star dropped three heart eye emoticons in the comments section.

On Sunday, Zendaya redefined fashion at the SAG Awards. For the star-studded occasion, the actress slipped into a pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown with a corseted bodice, adorned with satin roses.

She completed the red carpet look with a diamond statement necklace with green, orange and purple gems, a diamond bracelet, and black nails, while she wore her hair in her newly debuted short hairstyle.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’

Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’
Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years

Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years
‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows

‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows
Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy

Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project
Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William
Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag

Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag
'Better Call Saul' actor Jonathan Banks says 'Mike will always be around'

'Better Call Saul' actor Jonathan Banks says 'Mike will always be around'
Shakira to give first interview after shading Gerard Pique in diss tracks

Shakira to give first interview after shading Gerard Pique in diss tracks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle say baby no. 3 ‘would be icing on cake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle say baby no. 3 ‘would be icing on cake’
Prince William was ‘uninhibited’ during his ‘break’ with Kate Middleton

Prince William was ‘uninhibited’ during his ‘break’ with Kate Middleton