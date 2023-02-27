Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Zendaya made a dazzling return to the red carpet on Saturday where the Euphoria star rocked two separate looks at the NACCP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

Zendaya, 26, dropped jaws as she stunned in a green and black Versace dress before changing into a satin Prada two-piece.

The Dune actress’ glorious ensembles caused quite the frenzy on the internet. Fans and followers expressed their excitement and she received much-loved praise from her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Taking to Zendaya’s post, the Spider Man: No Way Home star dropped three heart eye emoticons in the comments section.

On Sunday, Zendaya redefined fashion at the SAG Awards. For the star-studded occasion, the actress slipped into a pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown with a corseted bodice, adorned with satin roses.

She completed the red carpet look with a diamond statement necklace with green, orange and purple gems, a diamond bracelet, and black nails, while she wore her hair in her newly debuted short hairstyle.