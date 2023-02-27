 
Monday Feb 27 2023
BAFTA 2023 ratings shot up by 2M in two years

Monday Feb 27, 2023

The 2023 Bafta were a resounding success for the BBC as the award ceremony drew strong ratings.

According to The Independent, the viewership ratings for the ceremony shot up to 1.4 million on the 2022 broadcast, with an average peak of 3.8 million views.

It boosted 1.8 million more than the 2 million tuned in for the 2021 ceremony. Moreover, it also broke the 2020 ceremony, recorded 3.5 million watched the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the final four awards for the first time were broadcast live from 8:45 pm after a pre-recorded version was aired on the channel from 7 pm.

Headlined by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond, Austin Butler (Best Actor for Elvis), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress for Tár), and German drama All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Film) all won top awards of the ceremony.

The upcoming film awards show is Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which will happen on Sunday, 26 February.

