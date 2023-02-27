Drake no longer interested in the music industry?

Drake suggested he might step back from the music industry.

During an interview with Lil Yachty on his YouTube channel, the megastar said, Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I'm at the point now where I just wanna — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

The Broccoli rapper had asked the Canadian musician what was left to achieve for him after massive success throughout his career.

"I feel like a lot of people that I've watched as the years have gone on, it's a really addictive competitive space," adding, "Oftentimes you're addicted to the competition itself."

However, the Grammy winner stopped short of making plans for full-time retirement.

"I'm not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, 'I can't wait to see what the next generation does,'" the One Dance rapper said.

I'll still be around to work with people or do a show here or there, but I'm not going to force myself to compete. I would love to just see what the next generation does, whenever that time is. So, I guess that's the one thing that I want for myself really badly."

Previously, accepting Billboard's Artist of the Decade Award for the 2010s in May 2021, Drake said, "I'm really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could.