Monday Feb 27 2023
J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment

Monday Feb 27, 2023

The artist will be releasing one last single before enlisting
It was announced on February 27th that J-Hope from K-pop group BTS will be releasing a new single ahead of his military enlistment. According to BigHit Entertainment, the single will come out this week and will be called On The Street.

According to the agency, the singer and rapper wrote this song to express his genuine feeling towards his fans. The song is apparently a reference to: “J-Hope’s roots—street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began.”

The announcement for the comeback comes on the heels of the confirmation that J-Hope has started the process of preparing for his military enlistment. He will be the second member from BTS to enlist for mandatory military service following eldest member Jin. The latter enlisted after releasing his solo song The Astronaut and will be ending his service around 2024. 

