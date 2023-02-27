 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

'Yellowstone' star reacts to cancellation rumours

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Yellowstone star reacts to cancellation rumours
'Yellowstone' star reacts to cancellation rumours

Wes Bentley, who played Jamie Dutton, has weighed in on the rumours of Yellowstone cancellation.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, "It's "a bit of drama over nothing," and he thinks it will all be fine.

Regarding the Kevin Costner exit, he said, "The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions.

I know that they're still working on… working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot.

And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."

Meanwhile, Paramount+ reacted to the rumours of the show's cancellation, saying they have "no news" for fans, but doubled down that Costner is still part of the show.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.

"Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner," a spokesman said.

More From Entertainment:

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4
Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation

Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation
Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set
K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews

'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews
Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'

Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'
J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment

J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment