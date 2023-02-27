'Yellowstone' star reacts to cancellation rumours

Wes Bentley, who played Jamie Dutton, has weighed in on the rumours of Yellowstone cancellation.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, "It's "a bit of drama over nothing," and he thinks it will all be fine.

Regarding the Kevin Costner exit, he said, "The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions.

I know that they're still working on… working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot.

And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."

Meanwhile, Paramount+ reacted to the rumours of the show's cancellation, saying they have "no news" for fans, but doubled down that Costner is still part of the show.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.

"Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner," a spokesman said.