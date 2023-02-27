 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Monday Feb 27, 2023

A royal biographer has shared some shocking details about Prince harry and Meghan Markle's lavish lifestyle, claiming the Sussexes were forced to 'scrounge' around for money to live a life of their choice.

The former Hollywood actress "imagined" Harry would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions, according to royal expert Tom Bower. 

The author,  in conversation with GB News’s Dan Wootton, has claimed Meghan even married the Prince for that reason.

Bower, who penned "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", claimed that Meghan is “money-obsessed” and wants a lavish lifestyle involving rides in luxury cars and “private jets on command”. 

He said: "Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money. She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she is having to make up for it now. She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things."

