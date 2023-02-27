 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 27 2023
Suniel Shetty is not in hurry to do new projects

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Suniel Shetty talks about how he is making conscious career choices
Suniel Shetty talks about how he is making 'conscious' career choices 

Suniel Shetty has jumped on the bandwagon by making his OTT debut recently, but the actor is not yet ready to become a part of a rat race. In a conversation with a media portal, he opened up about his career choices.

As he discussed, he said, “I constantly tell them never to do which I used to do. I used to focus on my action. Now, there are experts out there. If you sit down and discuss your experience, you suddenly realise the quality of work. For instance, Dharavi, if I was called on the set at 11, I used to be there at 9. You see that everybody’s on time on the set. You discuss with your director. Before you go on the set, he explains to you, you argue at times… These little things really help”.

He also added that his family is in no rush to reach anywhere. He said, “We are not in a hurry. We’re seeing the change that has come at the box office and the kind of work people are expecting. We are not excited about announcing, or being in the news just for the sake of being in news. Or just or because you are that somebody else is trending, and there is nothing which is to do with any of us. I will never be seen anywhere until I need to.”

