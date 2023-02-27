Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose has teased her viral BAFTA rap replay at an upcoming event in UK, which is expected in April.

The Oscar-winner American actress is all set to play a one-off gig at the London Palladium in the U.K. next month, the singer, 32, told that she might kickoff her concert with her controversial BAFTA awards rap.

“[The show] allows you to get to know me so I might be spilling a little tea, maybe I’ll be talking about some experiences I had during awards season,” she teased during a pre-recorded segment on Zoe Ball’s BBC radio show on Monday morning.

“Who knows, I might even open the show with the BAFTA rap because you know you want to hear it again.”

DeBose will be performing at the Palladium in London on April 1.

"And that is not a joke, I know there are many reasons you might think it’s a joke, it’s not,” DeBose laughingly said of the show’s date.

For the unversed, DeBose sparked fans reaction after covering the Eurythmics’ Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves and Sister Sledge’s We Are Family at BAFTAs.

As she added her own rap in which she mentioned the names of award show’s female nominees.

"Angela Bassett did the thing. Viola Davis, my ‘Woman King.’ Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius. Jamie Lee [Curtis], you are all of us," she rapped as the camera cut to each actress.

The rap went viral on social media and the fans flocked to comment section on the ridiculous nature of reducing acclaimed Bassett, 64, to someone who simply "did the thing."