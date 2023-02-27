 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Shamita Shetty talks about how she has not ‘fully explored her talent’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Shamita Shetty talks about her future plans
Shamita Shetty talks about her future plans 

Shamita Shetty reveals her future plans and she wonders why she is not seen beyond the roles she has already done. She is hoping to get new projects that will allow her to show her potential.

She talked about her plans, she said, “There isn’t that much coming my way. I’m hoping that after my last film, The Tenant, it changes, and I don’t need to wait for another two years for a project of mine.”

She further added, “I’m now hoping that people see some talent in me and give me something nice in the future, because I am very greedy for more work. As an artist, I feel I haven’t explored my talent enough. There is so much that I would like to do.”

Discussing her career, she said, “I have been around for around 20 years. My first release was in 2000. It has not been an easy journey. Sometimes it’s not just about the money, it’s also for an artist as an artist has to be able to express her creativity. So, it’s been very frustrating for me to not be able to do that enough. Because I’ve barely had any film releases.”

Concluding, she said, “I believe in myself and in my talent. I have hope. If I didn’t have hope, I wouldn’t keep going. Every time I’m given a project, I start working on it on the character. With every film, I’ve learned how much I love performing. It’s a different high for me.”

More From Showbiz:

Hardy Sandhu feels disappointed in current music culture of Indian Music Industry

Hardy Sandhu feels disappointed in current music culture of Indian Music Industry

Suniel Shetty is not in hurry to do new projects

Suniel Shetty is not in hurry to do new projects

Images of Natasha Humera Ejaz light up Times Square

Images of Natasha Humera Ejaz light up Times Square
Mandira Bedi gets vulnerable about how career got limited after her haircut

Mandira Bedi gets vulnerable about how career got limited after her haircut

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti

Ali Fazal's memorable picture leaves wife Richa Chadha in 'awe'

Ali Fazal's memorable picture leaves wife Richa Chadha in 'awe'
Abhishek Bachchan to star in Remo D Souza's 'Dancing Dad'

Abhishek Bachchan to star in Remo D Souza's 'Dancing Dad'
Anushka Sharma kickstarts her week with THESE gorgeous selfies

Anushka Sharma kickstarts her week with THESE gorgeous selfies
'3 idiots': Makers share Kareena Kapoor's look test pictures after 14 years

'3 idiots': Makers share Kareena Kapoor's look test pictures after 14 years
Ushna Shah lashes out at critics commenting on her viral wedding dress

Ushna Shah lashes out at critics commenting on her viral wedding dress
Kiara Adani has THIS to say about her viral 'bridal entry'

Kiara Adani has THIS to say about her viral 'bridal entry'

Naseeruddin Shah talks about the ongoing 'Bollywood vs South' cinema debate

Naseeruddin Shah talks about the ongoing 'Bollywood vs South' cinema debate