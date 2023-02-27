 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III being dragged into politics?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

King Charles III being dragged into politics?

Britain's new King Charles III could meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen amid reports the UK and EU are approaching a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, according to a new report.

The meeting, which Tory Brexiters have claimed risks dragging the 74-year-old King into politics, could  take place during Leyen's visit to the UK.

Buckingham Palace said: "The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so."

Downing Street may seek to head off growing controversy about the involvement of the King in events to mark agreement over a revised version of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The King, according to Financial Times, is due to meet Ursula, who is meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Windsor to finalise changes to the deal. The UK’s royal family normally keeps out of day to day political dealings.

Former Northern Ireland first minister and a key figure in the Democratic Unionist party, Lady Arlene Foster, has twitted that she could not "quite believe" Downing Street had asked King Charles to become involved in such a controversial deal.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4
Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation

Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation
Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set
K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews

'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews