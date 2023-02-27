King Charles III being dragged into politics?

Britain's new King Charles III could meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen amid reports the UK and EU are approaching a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, according to a new report.

The meeting, which Tory Brexiters have claimed risks dragging the 74-year-old King into politics, could take place during Leyen's visit to the UK.



Buckingham Palace said: "The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so."

Downing Street may seek to head off growing controversy about the involvement of the King in events to mark agreement over a revised version of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The King, according to Financial Times, is due to meet Ursula, who is meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Windsor to finalise changes to the deal. The UK’s royal family normally keeps out of day to day political dealings.

Former Northern Ireland first minister and a key figure in the Democratic Unionist party, Lady Arlene Foster, has twitted that she could not "quite believe" Downing Street had asked King Charles to become involved in such a controversial deal.