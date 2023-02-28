 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Prince Harry begged therapist to make him 'cry' after Princess Diana death

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince Harry admits his memories of Princess Diana were fogged due to emotional trauma at an early age.

Speaking to is therapist, Prince Harry explicitly spoke about not being able to feel the pain of losing the former Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex pens in his book: "Most memories of my mother, I explained, with sudden and overwhelming sorrow, were gone. On the other side of the Wall. I told her about the Wall. I told her I’d spoken to Willy about my lack of memories of our mother. He’d advised me to look through photo albums, which I’d promptly done."

He added: "Nothing. So, my mother wasn’t images, or impressions, she was mainly just a hole in my heart, and if I healed that hole, patched it up—what then? I asked if all this sounded crazy. No. We were silent. A long time."

Harry's therapist then asked: "She asked me what I needed. Why are you here? Look, I said. What I need…is to be rid of this heaviness in my chest. I need…I need… Yes? To cry. Please. Help me cry."

