Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Prince Harry giggled at 'naught' Princess Diana over bag of sweets

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince Harry reminisces about Princess Diana's antics.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how he recalls his mummy tucking in sweets in his socks as he left for school.

He pens: "I remembered one day at Ludgrove, Mummy stuffing sweets into my sock. Outside sweets were forbidden, so Mummy was flouting school rules, giggling as she did so, which made me love her even more."

Harry added: "I remembered both of us laughing as we buried the sweets deep in the sock, and me squealing: Oh, Mummy, you’re so naughty! I remembered the brand of those sweets. Opal Fruits! Hard squares of bright colors…not unlike these resurrected memories. No wonder I was so keen on Grub Days. And Opal Fruits."

