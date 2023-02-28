 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Young Prince Harry thought paps are going to 'kill him' during drive with Diana

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince Harry is shedding light on the day he was chased by the paparazzi alongside Princess Diana.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how his mother was enraged after the photographers scared her sons.

Harry begins: "I remembered going to tennis lessons in the car, Mummy driving, Willy and me in the back. Without warning she trod on the accelerator and we went rocketing ahead, up narrow streets, blasting through red lights, whipping around corners. Willy and I were strapped into our seats, so we couldn’t look out of the back window, but we had a sense of what was chasing us. Paps on motorbikes and mopeds. Are they going to kill us, Mummy? Are we going to die?" 

Harry then recalls: "Mummy, wearing big sunglasses, peering into the mirrors. After fifteen minutes and several near smashes Mummy slammed on the brakes, pulled over, jumped out and walked towards the paps: Leave us alone! For God’s sake, I’m with my T children, can’t you leave us alone?" 

Harry continues to share Prince William's reaction.

"I remembered Willy looking frozen, like a statue, and I remembered the paps just firing and firing and firing, and I remembered feeling such hatred for them and such deep and eternal love for everyone in that car," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry giggled at 'naught' Princess Diana over bag of sweets

Prince Harry giggled at 'naught' Princess Diana over bag of sweets
Prince Harry therapist mouth 'hung open' as he told about 'dehumanization' of Meghan

Prince Harry therapist mouth 'hung open' as he told about 'dehumanization' of Meghan
Prince Harry says 'literary prize winner' writer called Royal Family 'pandas'

Prince Harry says 'literary prize winner' writer called Royal Family 'pandas'
Princess Diana 'over-mothered' his sons, says Prince Harry

Princess Diana 'over-mothered' his sons, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry was still trapped in '1997', year of Diana death: Therapist

Prince Harry was still trapped in '1997', year of Diana death: Therapist
Prince Harry begged therapist to make him 'cry' after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry begged therapist to make him 'cry' after Princess Diana death
Prince Harry feels trapped?

Prince Harry feels trapped?
Katy Perry breaks into tears after meeting school shooting survivor at American Idol

Katy Perry breaks into tears after meeting school shooting survivor at American Idol
Will Prince William ever become King?

Will Prince William ever become King?
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star James Hong, 94, wins hearts in funny and bold speech at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star James Hong, 94, wins hearts in funny and bold speech at SAG Awards
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega feels 'devastated' for not returning to 'You'

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega feels 'devastated' for not returning to 'You'
Jamie Lee Curtis wears mother's wedding ring to SAG Awards: 'I thought about my parents'

Jamie Lee Curtis wears mother's wedding ring to SAG Awards: 'I thought about my parents'