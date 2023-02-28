 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Jacqueline Fernandez a part of Akshay Kumar, Emran Hashmi's 'Selfiee'?

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmis Selfiee releases in theatres
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' releases in theatres 

Akshay Kumar ad Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee that released on February 24 reportedly has a special song featuring the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sources claim that the song was not part of the narrative of the film. The makers are now planning on releasing it anytime soon.

“Jacqueline has shot for a special song with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. It’s an interesting song, which was filmed in Bikaner. However, the song wasn’t a part of the film’s narrative and the makers are now planning to release the track this week, revealed sources.”

This is not Jacqueline’s first collaboration with both the actors. Previously, she has featured with Akshay in films like; Housefull 3, Bachchhan Paandey and Ram Setu. On the other hand, she collaborated with Emraan in 2011 in film Murder 2.

Film Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The plot of the film revolves around a superstar and an RTO officer. It is a remake of a Malayalam film named Driving License (2019), reports PinkVilla.

