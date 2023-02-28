 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Manoj Bajpayee's wise stance on 'failure' takes internet by storm

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee is currently promoting upcoming film 'Gulmohar'

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently busy promoting upcoming film Gulmohar, talks about his initial struggles at one of the promotional events.

While interacting with the public at the Arth Cultural Fest, the National-Award winning actor shared how he dealt with failure and rejection at the initial days of his career. He also responded to the question on how things have changed with success.

Manoj stated: "So, rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you, similarly, success doesn't define you. Manoj Bajpayee, jo actor hai, wo tees saal pehle bhi tha, aur aaj bhi wahi actor hai (Manoj Bajpayee, as an actor, is the same 30 years ago, and even now). I was not a bad actor even when I failed. “

“According to the market and commercial aspects, I was a failure. But, the work I was doing, in my perspective, wasn't a failure. I just knew one thing - I'll get a chance and make a comeback."

His reply won the internet. Netizens on social media couldn’t resist praising the simplicity of the actor. One of them wrote: “He is gem.” Another fan wrote: “Kya baat kahi! Bahut badi aur sachchi baat kahi.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran Bagga and Amol Palekar in the lead roles. The actor will soon appear in The Family Man 3 directed by Raj and DK, reports PinkVilla.

